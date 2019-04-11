Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oldest voter explains importance of elections
Millions of people across 20 states and union territories will cast their votes in 91 constituencies in the India elections.
One of them is 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi who lives in Kapal, deep in the Himalayas bordering China.
He has been voting since the first election in the country in 1951.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-47889492/india-election-2019-oldest-voter-explains-why-it-s-important-to-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window