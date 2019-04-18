Taking the last Jet Airways flight
Video

Jet Airways: Taking the last flight of India's stricken airline

One of India's most prominent airlines, Jet Airways, has run out of cash and failed to secure emergency funding. As a result it has suspended all of its flights and services.

The BBC's Punjabi Service was on the very last Jet Airways flight, which flew from Amritsar to Mumbai.

Filmed by Ravinder Singh Robin. Edited by Tessa Wong.

