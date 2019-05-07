'I can't afford gas so I cook with cow dung'
India Gas scheme poster woman forced to cook with cow dung

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scheme to help poor rural women buy cooking gas in 2016. But despite being one of the first beneficiaries of the scheme, Guddi Devi still uses cow dung every day as fuel.

