Voting for water in a drought-ridden state
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Men don't care about drought as women fetch the water'

Yashoda Zole, who lives in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, says her vote is going to be determined by one thing only - and that is accessibility of water.

Video by Anagha Pathak and Piyush Nagpal

  • 06 May 2019
Go to next video: Why jobs are dominating the Indian election