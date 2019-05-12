Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India election 2019: A journey across land and sea to reach 44 voters
Around 20 officials from Indian’s election commission brought voting machines to the island of Ajad Tapu, off the coast of Gujarat.
The journey involved a boat ride, a trek and a long car trip.
On polling day, 29 of the 44 registered voters turned up to cast their ballots. Hundreds of millions of votes have now been cast as the election enters its sixth round.
Video by Abhishek Madhukar
-
12 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-48231028/india-election-2019-a-journey-across-land-and-sea-to-reach-44-votersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window