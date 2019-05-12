A journey across land and sea to reach 44 voters

Video

Around 20 officials from Indian’s election commission brought voting machines to the island of Ajad Tapu, off the coast of Gujarat.

The journey involved a boat ride, a trek and a long car trip.

On polling day, 29 of the 44 registered voters turned up to cast their ballots. Hundreds of millions of votes have now been cast as the election enters its sixth round.

Video by Abhishek Madhukar