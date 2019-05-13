Euphoric fans celebrate thrilling IPL final

Media player
Mumbai Indians: Fans celebrate thrilling IPL win
Mumbai Indians won a record fourth Indian Premier League title after they beat Chennai Super Kings by a single run in a nail-biting finish.
Euphoric fans outside the stadium in the southern city of Hyderabad reacted after the win.
Video by Naveen Kumar and Satish Balla, BBC Telugu
13 May 2019
