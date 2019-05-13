Euphoric fans celebrate thrilling IPL final
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mumbai Indians: Fans celebrate thrilling IPL win

Mumbai Indians won a record fourth Indian Premier League title after they beat Chennai Super Kings by a single run in a nail-biting finish.

Euphoric fans outside the stadium in the southern city of Hyderabad reacted after the win.

Video by Naveen Kumar and Satish Balla, BBC Telugu

  • 13 May 2019
Go to next video: India's heroes of women's cricket