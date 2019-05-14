Voting for higher wages in India
India election 2019: 'I will vote for someone who will guarantee proper wages'

Theiyvanai started working in the textile industry in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu when she was still a child. Now old enough to vote for the first time, she is urging politicians to guarantee proper wages for such jobs.

Video by Pramila Krishnan and Piyush Nagpal, BBC Tamil

