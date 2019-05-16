Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India elections 2019: 'I want to teach, not wash dishes abroad'
Nanita Sohel is a first-time voter in India's northern state of Punjab. In the last phase of the general election on 19 May, she says she will vote for the party that can guarantee good jobs for graduates.
Video by Anagha Pathak and Piyush Nagpal, BBC Punjabi
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-48277434/india-elections-2019-i-want-to-teach-not-wash-dishes-abroadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window