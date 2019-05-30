Thousands watch Modi swearing in
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Narendra Modi sworn in at Delhi ceremony

Narendra Modi has been sworn in for a second term as India's prime minister after his party won a landslide majority in the recent election.

The ceremony took place at the presidential palace, a colonial-era building in the centre of the capital.

Read more: Narendra Modi sworn in

  • 30 May 2019
Go to next video: Five reasons why Modi won India's election