Rescued climbers treated in hospital
The four climbers who turned back and raised the alarm about their missing colleagues on India's second highest mountain have since been assisting rescue efforts.

They had turned around early because of the harsh weather, and were the last ones in contact with the larger group of eight climbers who disappeared after an avalanche.

Rescue teams have spotted five bodies on the mountain. The Indian government says it is assuming all eight have been killed.

  • 03 Jun 2019