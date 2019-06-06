Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Bulgarian with a passion for Indian classical dance
Katya Tosheva, a Bulgarian woman, says she became so "addicted" to Indian culture that she ended up learning the classical dances, Bharathanatyam, Kathak and Odissi.
Video by Aishwarya Ravishankar and Rubaiyat Biswas, BBC News Tamil
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-48540253/the-bulgarian-with-a-passion-for-indian-classical-danceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window