The Bulgarian who loves Indian classical dance
Katya Tosheva, a Bulgarian woman, says she became so "addicted" to Indian culture that she ended up learning the classical dances, Bharathanatyam, Kathak and Odissi.

Video by Aishwarya Ravishankar and Rubaiyat Biswas, BBC News Tamil

  • 06 Jun 2019
