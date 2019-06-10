Media player
Kathua child rape and murder: 'My daughter deserved justice'
Three men have been jailed for life for the rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Speaking to the BBC, the girl's mother said she had always believed she would get justice for her daughter.
10 Jun 2019
