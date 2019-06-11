Kathua child rape mother's fight for justice

Video

Three men were jailed for life on Monday for the rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The victim, who belonged to a Muslim nomadic tribe, was found in a forest near Kathua city in January 2018.

Her mother told the BBC she had been willing to sell all her livestock and go hungry in order to pursue justice for her daughter, while her sister says the family are "still very scared of Hindu men".

The case sparked widespread anger and made headlines when Hindu right-wing groups protested over the men's arrest.

