India magician disappears in river after Houdini trick
Chanchal Lahiri, who attempted to recreate Harry Houdini's famed trick by jumping shackled into a river, is missing. He was meant to escape and swim to safety but did not emerge from the Hooghly river in West Bengal state.
17 Jun 2019
