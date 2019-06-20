'I am an army veteran but was called a foreigner'
Mohammad Sanaullah served in the Indian army for 30 years, and he retired a decorated officer. But he spent 11 days in jail because he was declared a "foreigner" under a controversial new law.

He spoke to the BBC about his detention.

Video by Piyush Nagpal and Abhishek Madhukar

