'This ambitious water project killed my husband'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'This ambitious water project killed my husband'

The Kaleshwaram project, inaugurated on 21 June, promises to bring water to parched areas in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

But not everyone has welcomed it - and the BBC spoke to one woman who says her husband killed himself because of it.

Video by Neha Sharma and Amair Peerzada

  • 23 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'I want child marriage to end'