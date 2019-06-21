The inspiration behind eight famous yoga poses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yoga day: The inspiration behind eight famous poses
On international yoga day, we find out how some of the most popular yoga poses came into existence.
Illustrations by Puneet Barnala; produced by Nikita Deshpande and Pooja Chhabria
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-48716518/yoga-day-the-inspiration-behind-eight-famous-posesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window