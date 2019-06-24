India tent collapse: Desperate search for survivors
At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured when heavy rain and strong winds caused a huge tent to collapse in India's north-western Rajasthan state on Sunday.

Hundreds of people were reportedly inside the tent for a religious event in the Barmer district.

