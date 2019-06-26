Forced out by world's tallest statue
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the world's tallest statue affected those living nearby

Some say India's Statue of Unity has moved them from their land and left them unemployed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jun 2019