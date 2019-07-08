Playing at Lord's cricket ground changed by life

Video

Anjali is 15 and grew up on the streets of Kolkata, India.

She was selected to play in the Street Child Cricket World Cup, which brings together children from across the world to play at the famous Lord's cricket ground.

Anjali says the cricket world cup 'changed my life' and encouraged her to campaign for children still living on the streets in India.

According to Street Child United, who put on sporting events for street children, sport brings children together and helps challenge the 'negative perceptions' around them.

