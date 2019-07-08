Media player
India crash bus pulled out of canal
At least 29 people were killed when a bus went off the road into a canal in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
It was carrying about 50 people and travelling between Lucknow and Delhi.
08 Jul 2019
