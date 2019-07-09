Last footage of climbers who died in Himalayas

Media player
Nanda Devi: Last footage found of Himalayan climbers
Indian officials say they have recovered an action camera which was being used by eight climbers who died in the Himalayas.
The group were using the camera during their climb to Nanda Devi - India's second highest peak.
Footage: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
09 Jul 2019
