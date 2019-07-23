India’s viral Insta wedding photoshoots

Video

Newlyweds in some parts of India are shunning traditional Hindu wedding photos in favour of exotic photoshoots in the hope that they will go viral online.

Elaborate outdoor shoots include fake rain and can take eight hours or more.

BBC World Service has been speaking to one couple in the state of Kerala, on India’s tropical Malabar Coast.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Anubha George.

