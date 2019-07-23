Big pit and fake rain

Video

Newlyweds in some parts of India are shunning traditional Hindu wedding photos in favour of exotic photoshoots in the hope that they will go viral online.

Elaborate outdoor shoots include fake rain and can take eight hours or more.

The BBC World Service heard from one couple in the state of Kerala, on India's tropical Malabar Coast.

