India floods: Hundreds of passengers rescued from train
A train became stuck between stations in flood water near Mumbai, India, after a river near the tracks overflowed because of heavy rains.
Boats, divers and helicopters were dispatched to rescue around 700 people who had been on the train since Friday night.
Flood water had reached the floor of the coaches when rescuers arrived.
In other parts of the country, weeks of rainfall have killed hundreds of people this monsoon season.
- Read more here: Is India's weather becoming more extreme?
27 Jul 2019
