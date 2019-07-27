'Stuck overnight' on stranded train
India floods: Hundreds of passengers rescued from train

Around 700 people have been rescued in India after flooding left them trapped on a train near Mumbai.

Helicopters, boats and diving teams were deployed by the Indian authorities after the Mahalaxmi Express became stranded on Friday night close to the town of Vangani.

