'Kashmir is a volcano waiting to erupt'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Article 370: Kashmir protests over loss of special status
People have begun protesting, throwing stones at Indian armed forces in some parts of Indian-administered Kashmir, days after the government revoked the region's special status.
Video by Aamir Peerzada
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-49261752/article-370-kashmir-protests-over-loss-of-special-statusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window