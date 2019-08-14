PM Modi ‘murdering the constitution’

Video

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has murdered the constitution in broad daylight, the head of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, Shah Faesal, has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur on Tuesday.

The Indian government has said it has acted in accordance with the constitution and all protocols have been followed.

Reports say Mr Faesal, a politician from Indian-administered Kashmir, has since been arrested at Delhi airport and sent back to the region.

