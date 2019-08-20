Fishermen rescued from flooded river in India
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fishermen rescued from flooded river in Jammu, northern India

Two fishermen have been rescued after getting stranded by flooding at the Tawi River in Jammu, northern India.

At least 38 people have died in floods that have hit northern states during this year's rainy season.

  • 20 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Torrential monsoon rains continue to batter India