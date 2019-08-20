Stranded fishermen rescued
Fishermen rescued from flooded river in northern India

Two fishermen have been rescued after getting stranded by flooding at the Tawi River in Jammu, northern India.

At least 38 people have died in floods that have hit northern states during this year's rainy season.

