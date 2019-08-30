Why global brands in India can celebrate
India has eased the rules on foreign investment, making the country more attractive to investors and manufacturers.

Here's how it will affect some of the biggest foreign retailers in India.

Video by Aakriti Thapar

  • 30 Aug 2019
