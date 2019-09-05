The weddings 'ruined' by Kashmir's lockdown
Article 370: The weddings 'ruined' by Kashmir's lockdown

Hundreds of weddings in Indian-administered Kashmir have been cancelled or scaled back since the region was placed under lockdown on 5 August, when it was stripped of its special status.

The BBC's Neha Sharma and Aamir Peerzada met one bride whose wedding is turning out to be a far cry from the grand event she wanted.

