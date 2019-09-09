Media player
A year of being gay and legal in India
India's Supreme Court struck down a colonial-era law that criminalised homosexuality on 6 September last year.
One year later, a member of the LGBT community talks to the BBC about whether anything has changed.
Video by Anshul Verma and Vikas Pandey
09 Sep 2019
