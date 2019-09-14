Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indian granny's 'less than a cent' breakfast wins hearts
Kamalaathaal has been serving up delicious meals in the southern Indian city of Coimbatore for the past 30 years - and she has not increased her prices since the day she launched her business.
Footage and reporting by BBC Tamil's Madan Prasad
Edited by Anshul Verma
-
14 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-49647127/indian-granny-s-less-than-a-cent-breakfast-wins-heartsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window