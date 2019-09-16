At least 12 dead in India boat capsize
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Andhra Pradesh: At least 12 dead in boat capsize

At least 12 people have died and more than 20 are missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Godavari river in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

  • 16 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Hundreds of passengers rescued from flooded train