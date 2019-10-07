The village where babies get a song not a name
Video

The village of Kongthong in northeast India has a unique tradition going back centuries. Each baby is given a song by its mother for a name.

But some fear that the tradition could be lost, as fewer people are using their special tunes to call each other, using mobile phones instead and resorting to their "formal" outside names.

  • 07 Oct 2019
