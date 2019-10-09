Where babies get a song for a name

Video

The village of Kongthong in northeast India has a unique tradition going back centuries. Each baby is given a song for a name by their mother.

But some fear that the tradition could be lost, as fewer people are using their special tunes to call each other, using mobile phones instead and resorting to their "formal" outside names.

