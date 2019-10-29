Media player
Indian grandpa cooks his way to YouTube glory
Arumugam may not look like your average YouTube sensation, but this 60-year-old grandfather has won over viewers' hearts - and stomachs - with his traditional Indian food, prepared with a twist.
In fact, the Tamil Nadu villager has become so popular, he now earns a living from the videos he creates with his son.
He has been talking to the BBC about what makes millions of fans tune in to see his online offerings.
Footage by BBC Tamil's M Niyas Ahmed
Edited by Anshul Verma
29 Oct 2019
