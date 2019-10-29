Indian grandpa cooks his way to YouTube glory

Video

Arumugam may not look like your average YouTube sensation, but this 60-year-old grandfather has won over viewers' hearts - and stomachs - with his traditional Indian food, prepared with a twist.

In fact, the Tamil Nadu villager has become so popular, he now earns a living from the videos he creates with his son.

He has been talking to the BBC about what makes millions of fans tune in to see his online offerings.

Footage by BBC Tamil's M Niyas Ahmed

Edited by Anshul Verma