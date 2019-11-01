Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Delhi choked by dangerous smog
Crop burning in nearby areas added to Delhi's ongoing high pollution levels have left the Indian capital under a blanket of thick smog.
Particulate levels are about 20 times higher than the maximum recommended by the World Health Organisation.
Millions of masks are being distributed to schools and to high-risk people around the capital amid a declared public health emergency.
The city's schools have also been closed until at least next Tuesday.
-
01 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window