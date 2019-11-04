The office commute through Delhi's deadly smog
Delhi air quality: A commute through the smog

The BBC's Vikas Pandey shows what it's like driving through the high levels of smog in Delhi.

Levels of dangerous particles in the air - known as PM2.5 - are at well over 10 times safe limits in the capital, and a car rationing system has been introduced in response.

