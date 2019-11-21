From shoes to news

Video

Suresh Nandmeher was happy making shoes until he and Bhopal's other cobblers were evicted from their shops. They fought but lost.

When people asked why none of the local newspapers carried the story of their protest, Suresh was inspired to move into journalism to tell the stories of his city's unprivileged and under-represented.

