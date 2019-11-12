Video shows miraculous escape for train passengers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dramatic video shows miraculous escape for India train passengers
Hundreds of passengers had a lucky escape after two trains collided head-on in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.
An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
India has one of the largest train networks in the world but accidents are fairly common because much of the railway equipment is out of date.
The government has promised to modernise the network but the pace of the change has been slow.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-50386665/dramatic-video-shows-miraculous-escape-for-india-train-passengersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window