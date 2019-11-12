Video shows miraculous escape for train passengers

Video

Hundreds of passengers had a lucky escape after two trains collided head-on in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

India has one of the largest train networks in the world but accidents are fairly common because much of the railway equipment is out of date.

The government has promised to modernise the network but the pace of the change has been slow.