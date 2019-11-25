Aiming to make cement more environmentally friendly

Video

As India develops and increases its use of cement, Mahendra Singhi hopes to curb its emissions.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan met Mr Singhi to find out if this endeavour is realistic.

Produced by the BBC's Stephen Hounslow, filmed by Ravi Lekhi and edited by Franz Strasser.

Climate Defenders is a five-part series highlighting people who lead the battle to protect the planet from rising temperatures.