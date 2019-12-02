Media player
Chennai: Children play as 'toxic' foam blankets Indian beach
Waves of white foam blanketed Marina Beach in Chennai, India over the weekend, attracting local children who were seen playing in the froth.
But local reports say the foam is toxic, caused by pollutants in sewage mixing with sea water and frothed up by waves.
One local pollution control official told the Indian Express newspaper that authorities hoped that the pollutants in the water would subside "within a day or two".
02 Dec 2019
