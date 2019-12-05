Baby saved from grave now 'totally healthy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby saved from grave in India now 'totally healthy'
A baby girl found buried alive in India has left a paediatric hospital after being brought back to health.
-
05 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-50669967/baby-saved-from-grave-in-india-now-totally-healthyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window