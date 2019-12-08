Ambulances rescue workers caught in Delhi fire
Delhi factory fire: Emergency workers reach the scene

A fire swept through a factory in the Indian capital Delhi, killing more than 40 workers.

Some of those killed and injured were sleeping in the factory when the blaze broke out early on Sunday.

