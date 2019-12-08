Deadly blaze sweeps through Delhi factory

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India factory fire: Deadly blaze traps sleeping workers
A fire has swept through a factory in Delhi killing more than 40 workers.
Many of them were sleeping when it broke out early on Sunday.
-
08 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-50707144/india-factory-fire-deadly-blaze-traps-sleeping-workersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window