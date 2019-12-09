Media player
Delhi factory fire: Victims' families speak
The relatives of victims speak of their loss after a fire inside a factory killed more than 40 workers.
The blaze broke out at the four-storey building in Delhi's congested old quarter early on Sunday morning.
Read more: Delhi factory fire: More than 40 dead in India blaze
09 Dec 2019
