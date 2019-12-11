Protesters set fire to India citizenship bill
Protesters burn copies of 'anti-Muslim' India citizenship bill

Protesters in New Delhi have set fire to copies of a controversial citizenship bill, claiming it is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now being debated by the upper house of parliament, offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries.

Opponents of the legislation say it violates India's secular principles.

