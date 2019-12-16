Women protect protester from Delhi police
Video

Citizens Amendment Bill: Women protect protester from Delhi police

A video showing a group of women forming a human shield to protect their friend from being beaten by police officers in Delhi has gone viral.

The women and their male friend had taken part in a protest against a controversial new bill when police swooped on a home in the Indian capital.

